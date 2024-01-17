Music notes: Tracy Chapman, Michael Bublé and more

The nominees for the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced on Wednesday, honoring fair and inclusive LGBTQ+ representation in media. Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith are both up for Outstanding Music Artist, for their records Endless Summer Vacation and Gloria, respectively. David Archuleta is up for the Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist prize, while Melissa Etheridge is nominated for Outstanding Broadway Production for Melissa Etheridge: My Window.

Speaking of awards, Tracy Chapman will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 2024 International Folk Music Awards. Her song “Fast Car” reached new heights this year when it was covered by Luke Combs. The ceremony will be held on February 21 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Michael Bublé played a drinking trivia game with Kelly Clarkson when he appeared on her eponymous talk show on Tuesday. While promoting his whiskey brand Fraser & Thompson, the duo went head to head in the game Whiskey a Go Go, How Much Do You Know Know? At the end of five rounds, Kelly turned out on top. “She said she was gonna kick my butt,” Michael said. “And she did.”