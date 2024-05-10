AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Musical featuring music by Elvis Costello to open in London in the fall

todayMay 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Iwi Onodera/Redferns

A new musical with a score by Elvis Costello is set to open in London this fall, Playbill reports.

A Face in the Crowd is based on the 1957 movie of the same name, which starred Andy Griffith, Walter Matthau and Patricia Neal. It is set to begin previews at London’s Young Vic theater on September 10, with opening night scheduled for September 17. The show will run through November 9.

Canadian actor Ramin Karimloo, who appeared in the latest Broadway adaptation of Funny Girl, and Anoushka Lucas, who starred in the Young Vic’s revival of Oklahoma!, have been cast in the production, which follows a drifter who rises to unlikely fame after being given a spot on the air by a radio producer.

Costello has been working on the music for A Face in the Crowd for quite some time. In fact, he has actually been performing some of the songs in concert as far back as 2015, and a reading for the show took place in 2016 in New York.

Up next for Costello, he’s set to hit the road with Daryl Hall for a tour that kicks off June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon. A complete list of dates can be found at elviscostello.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%