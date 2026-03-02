Must’ve been ‘luck… or something’: Hilary Duff debuts in the top 10

Hilary Duff, ‘luck… or something’ (Atlantic Records)

Comeback complete: Hilary Duff’s back in the top 10.

Hilary’s album luck… or something, her first in more than 10 years, has debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200. It’s the fifth top-10 album of her career, following Metamorphosis and Most Wanted, which both hit #1; her self-titled 2004 album, which reached #2; Dignity, which hit #3; and 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out., which peaked at #5.

The album, featuring the single “Roommates,” debuted at #5 in the U.K., while it topped the chart in Australia.

Hilary’s chart accomplishment follows her mini-tour, called Small Rooms, Big Nerves, and several dates at the Voltaire club at The Venetian Las Vegas. Her global trek, the lucky me tour, gets underway in June, following another round of Voltaire shows in May.

Hilary has returned to the spotlight while navigating two unhappy events, the death of her Lizzie Maguire co-star Robert Carradine and her alleged involvement in the “toxic mom group” drama reported by Ashley Tisdale.