Buck Country Music News

My summer so far: Carly Pearce edition

todayJuly 29, 2025

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

As July’s about to turn to August, Carly Pearce has already finished one tour and started another. 

“Have had the best summer so far!” she shared on Instagram. “We wrapped up our run on the road with [Cody Johnson]—his crowd was so much fun. Now we’re spending the second half of the summer out with [Little Big Town].” 

“Here’s a look at the shows, life, and everything in between,” she added, along with a slideshow that includes Opry moments with Tigirlily Gold, a childhood photo, some abandoned hair extensions and a whole lot more. 

Just a few days earlier, Carly “hard launched” her new relationship by sharing a photo with her new boyfriend, identified by People as entrepreneur Jordan Karcher

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

