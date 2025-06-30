AD
Music News

Myles Smith ‘nearly fainted’ coming offstage, but he’s ‘okay’ now

todayJune 30, 2025

Myles Smith has been going nonstop, opening for Ed Sheeran in between playing his own gigs — and it seems to have caught up with him.

Myles performed in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday night and then wrote on his Instagram Story, “Hey everyone I just wanted to let you know that I’m okay. I nearly fainted on my way off stage after the show today and I know it looked a bit scary. I’ve had an IV and other bits. I’ve seen two doctors who both said it’s nothing serious just heat exhaustion and a viral bug.”

The “Stargazing” singer went on to say that he’s “already starting to feel better” after “resting up.”

Myles also hit a career milestone on Friday: He performed at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival, which is a major deal for any British artist. He wrote on Instagram, “I had a small cry after this set. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this stage would be full. Just before we went on I was told that they shut off the stage for overcrowding. The support overwhelmed me in all the best ways. … Still doesn’t feel real and I never want it to.”

The singer’s next gigs are supporting Ed for three shows in Hamburg, Germany, starting July 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



