Myles Smith on the ‘weirdest’ moment of his journey to fame

Disney/Randy Holmes

So far, Myles Smith has sold out multiple tours, scored a major hit with “Stargazing,” won a BRIT Award — the U.K. version of the Grammys — and landed on Barack Obama‘s playlist of favorite songs. He’s also set to open for one of his musical idols, Ed Sheeran, later this year. But Myles says the weirdest, most surreal moment of his journey to fame hasn’t been any of those things.

Speaking to the U.K. paper The Guardian, Myles says that moment came when he called up his local utility company to sign up for a new WiFi service. “They put me on hold, and it was ‘Stargazing’ playing,” he says. “Those are the types of things that still seem absolutely bizarre.”

One reason why Myles feels his songs, including “Stargazing,” have connected so strongly with people is that they’re very emotional and vulnerable. That’s why fans often reaching out to him on social media to tell him how his music has helped them, but for that, he says he has a stock answer: “It wasn’t my music that saved you – it was you.”

“A lot of people – and I really do appreciate it – will message me when they’re going through troublesome times,” he explains. “They’re dealing with mental health issues – or much further. I could take it as an ego lift: ‘Wow, I’m saving lives!’ But the reality is that those people are doing the hard work to really understand themselves.”

“As an artist, I never want to put a false sense of myself into the world, where I am this savior,” he concludes. “I push air – that’s my job.”

Myles is currently on tour in Europe; his We Were Never Strangers tour returns to North America March 31 in Vancouver.