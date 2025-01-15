AD
Mike FM Music News

Myles Smith postpones LA concerts due to wildfires: ‘Doesn’t feel like the right time’

todayJanuary 15, 2025

Jennifer McCord

Myles Smith is launching his We Were Never Strangers tour Jan. 22 in New York City, but the British artist has decided to postpone the concerts he was set to play in LA in February as part of the tour.

The “Stargazing” artist wrote on Instagram, “Watching the wildfires has been devastating. This city has played such a huge role in my journey, not just in my career but in shaping who I am.”

He went on to say, “I’ve thought a lot about our shows at the Wiltern [in LA] later this month, and it just doesn’t feel like the right time to come together and celebrate when so many people are facing such a difficult reality. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to reschedule them to April 6th and 7th.”

Myles said tickets will be honored for the new dates, and those who can’t make it can get refunds. He added, “We’ll be donating a portion of the proceeds from these shows to wildfire relief efforts. I hope it can make even a small difference for those who need it.”

“I’m so grateful for the connection we share,” he concluded. “And I can’t wait to come back in April to share that space with you all.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

