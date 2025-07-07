Myles Smith says scaling up to stadiums has been ‘an insane journey’ but ‘such a privilege’

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

After completing a headlining tour earlier this year, Myles Smith is in the middle of his gig as the opening act for Ed Sheeran‘s summer stadium tour. Compared to where he was last year, the “Stargazing” singer has scaled up his live performances by a pretty hefty amount.

“Yeah, the last year has been a really big year. … This time last year I was playing to, like, 80 people in a pub in England,” he told ABC Audio. “And this tour is going to break the excess of like 150,000 people I think. So it’s quite a jump. And, you know, throwing all the [supporting gigs with] Ed, we would have played to like over 3 million people this year.”

But even though he’s gone from playing small venues to huge stadiums, Myles says it hasn’t changed his ability to connect with his fans.

“It’s quite insane to think how much this journey has taken off, but also that on every step of that journey, the rooms have felt just as close, just as intimate and just as amazing,” he notes.

“And so, although the rooms are getting bigger, the love in the rooms is getting bigger as well,” Myles adds. “And for me, just to be able to be an artist that is able to create such a safe space and see so many people experience the concert so viscerally has been such a privilege and something that I hope to do for years to come.”

On Friday Myles will open for Ed at one of the three hometown shows the “Shape of You” singer is doing at Portman Road Stadium in Suffolk, England, where his favorite soccer team, Ipswich Town Football Club, plays.