AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Myles Smith wants to make music that ‘could outlive’ him

todayFebruary 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

Myles Smith has had huge success in both the U.K. and the U.S., thanks to his hit “Stargazing.” And while he’s released a handful of singles and an EP since then, a full-length album is still something he’s working on. But no matter when it comes, Myles says, he hopes that it’s not “just cool.”

Speaking to MusicWeek, Myles says, “I don’t want to make music that’s just cool. I want to make music that I feel in my heart and soul could outlive me.”

“I’m not sure when it’s going to come,” he says of his first album. “It’s all about carving out the time and making sure I’m in the right place. But when I get there, I want it to push the boundaries of what I’ve already put out, maybe be a bit closer to my heart, baring my soul a bit more.”

Myles is currently on a sold-out North American tour, and he’s a multiple nominee at this year’s BRIT Awards — the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys — and he says it’s all due to “Stargazing,” which he describes as “a beautiful song and a beautiful moment.”

“It just gives me reassurance that I can write good music. Of course, I’ve sat there thinking, ‘Can I do it again?’ But then I’ve had to snap myself out of it and go, ‘I’ve done it, of course I could do it again,’” he says about the pressure to follow it up.

“I wrote it not thinking I needed to write a smash song, more that I was going to write something that I love. I enter every session with that mindset,” he says, adding, “This is not just a moment that will come and go, it’s the start of something real and long-term.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%