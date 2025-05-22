AD
Mike FM Music News

Myles Smith wins, Ed Sheeran honors U2 at The Ivors 2025

todayMay 22, 2025

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Myles Smith was among the recipients of one of the U.K.’s most prestigious songwriting honors on Thursday: The Ivor Novello Awards aka The Ivors.

The Ivors celebrate “exceptional achievements in songwriting” among British and Irish composers and are voted on by other songwriters. Myles received the award for most performed work for his international breakthrough hit “Stargazing” during the ceremony in London. “Most performed” means that “Stargazing” was the song that was played the most on the radio, TV, restaurants, bars, clubs and stores.

Ed Sheeran, a past Ivors winner, was on hand to present U2 with the Fellowship of the Ivors Academy. The members of the legendary band are the first-ever Irish songwriters that the academy has inducted in its 81-year history. Past inductees include Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Sting, Peter Gabriel and Bruce Springsteen, the first American so honored.

And speaking of Springsteen, he was also at the ceremony to present The Killers Brandon Flowers with something called the special international award.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

