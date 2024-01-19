Mysterious homicide investigation underway after body parts found in freezer at recently sold home

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.) — Authorities are investigating a mysterious homicide after a human head and hands were found in a freezer at a recently sold Colorado home.

The discovery was made on Jan. 12 at a residence in Grand Junction, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for a “suspicious incident” around 2:30 p.m. local time, the sheriff’s office said.

People cleaning out the property discovered what they believed to be human remains, the sheriff’s office said. They were found in a freezer, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

An autopsy conducted by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office this week confirmed that the remains were a human head and hands, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

“At this time, we have no other definitive answers until further testing can be completed,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “These types of tests take a significant amount of time, and again, we ask for patience from the public as this investigation continues.”

The sheriff’s office added that it hopes to “positively identify the victim while remaining respectful of the victim and the victim’s family.”

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told ABC News on Friday that the investigation remains active and no further information is being released at this time.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the community.