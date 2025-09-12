AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville note: Sacha’s Opry debut + Jake Worthington’s ‘Two First Names’

todaySeptember 12, 2025

Fellow Canadian Terri Clark recently recorded a message inviting newcomer Sacha to make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 22. On Saturday, Sacha performs “Shooting Star” with Restless Road on the Canadian Country Music Awards.

Dollywood’s launching its first-ever Run Dollywood Race Weekend April 24-26 during its 2026 Flower & Food Festival. You can find out more about the full calendar of races online.

Jake Worthington dropped the new music video for “Two First Names” along with his sophomore album, When I Write the Song, on Friday. 

Written by: ABC News

