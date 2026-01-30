AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: $10 Opry tickets + Frankie Ballard’s ‘Money Runs Out’

todayJanuary 30, 2026

The Grand Ole Opry is offering Tennessee residents $10 tickets for Friday and Saturday night’s shows as Nashville continues to deal with winter weather. 

You can check out the title track of Ella Langley‘s Dandelion album now, ahead of its release April 10, in addition to the track’s visualizer, which she co-directed.

Frankie Ballard‘s new song, “Money Runs Out,” has arrived, along with its accompanying music video. It’s the follow-up to 2025’s The Messenger album. 

AD

Written by: ABC News

