Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: 2025 Tailgate N’ Tallboys lineup + Dolly’s frozen dessert pies

todayDecember 12, 2024

Presale tickets for Keith Urban‘s High And Alive World Tour are available for members of Keith’s The Ville fan club now. General sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time at keithurban.com.

The lineups for 2025’s Tailgate N’ Tallboys festivals have been announced. The festivals will take place June 5-7 in Clinton, Iowa, and June 12-15 in Bloomington, Illinois. Whiskey Myers, Riley Green, Jason AldeanElla LangleyWyatt Flores, Gavin Adcock and more will take the Clinton stage, while Koe WetzelHardyCody JohnsonBailey Zimmerman, Jessie Murph, Kip Moore, Josh Ross, Maddie & Tae and Tucker Wetmore are among those performing on the Bloomington stage. You can grab tickets beginning Friday at tailgatentallboys.com.

How about adding a touch of Dolly Parton to your holiday dessert table? Dolly’s announced that her Duncan Hines Dessert Pies are available now in the frozen aisle and online at bakingwithdolly.com/frozen-pies.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

