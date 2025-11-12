AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Aaron Watson’s new tour + Jason Michael Carroll’s ‘Heroes’

todayNovember 12, 2025

Aaron Watson will kick off his Horse Named Texas Tour Jan. 10, 2026, at Billy Bob’s Texas in Forth Worth. The trek shares its name with his new album, which arrives March 6, 2026. 

HARDY made his third appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, performing “Bottomland” from his new COUNTRY! COUNTRY! album.

You can check out Jason Michael Carroll‘s new track, “What Ever Happened to Heroes,” now. It’ll appear on his upcoming album, titled Anthem.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

