Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: ALABAMA’s June Jam lineup, CAM contributes to Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

todayApril 1, 2024

The lineup for ALABAMA‘s June Jam 18 has been announced. Joining the group’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry are Old DominionShenandoah, Lee Greenwood, Montgomery Gentry‘s Eddie Montgomery, Mark Wills, The Castellows and more. For the full lineup and tickets to the June 1 event, head to ticketmaster.com.

“Burning House” hitmaker CAM has shared that she contributed in various capacities to Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter. “My brain and heart have melted. Thank you @beyonce for inviting me to contribute writing, production, engineering and backing vocals across 5 tracks of your masterpiece of an album #cowboycarter,” CAM said. You can read her full post on Instagram.

Dan + Shay have released their debut album, Where It All Began, on vinyl. The record arrived in 2014 and spawned the hit singles “19 You + Me,” “Show You Off” and “Nothin’ Like You.” You can order your signed LP now at Dan + Shay’s merch store.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

