Alan Jackson has shared “a simple and delicious” no-bake cookie recipe on social platform X. You can find it and other family recipes in his book Who Says You Can’t Cook It All Cookbook – 2nd Edit, out now.

Midland will ring in 2025 with a New Year’s Eve show in Maricopa, Arizona. “Grab a pal and secure your spot now. Cheers,” the band shares on X. Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Reba McEntire is set to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on March 28. “Excited to return to @MoheganSun on March 28, 2025! A special presale will start tomorrow at 10 AM ET,” Reba announced Tuesday on X. The presale code will be sent Wednesday to fans on Reba’s email list. The general sale begins Friday at Ticketmaster’s website.