AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Alison Krauss & Union Station’s Arcadia + ﻿Kip Moore’s ‘Around You’

todayJanuary 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Alison Krauss & Union Station are dropping their first album in 14 years, Arcadia, on March 28, and it’s available to preorder now. The news arrived Wednesday alongside a new song, “Looks Like the End of the Road,” which you can listen to on all digital platforms. Their 73-date Arcadia 2025 Tour kicks off April 17 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Easton Corbin will unveil a new performance video for his song “Damn Girl” on Friday. While you wait, you can sneak a peek on Easton’s social platform X. 

Kip Moore‘s releasing “Around You” on Friday. It’ll be the latest preview of his forthcoming album, Solitary Tracks, coming out Feb. 28.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%