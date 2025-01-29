Nashville Notes: Alison Krauss & Union Station’s Arcadia + ﻿Kip Moore’s ‘Around You’

Alison Krauss & Union Station are dropping their first album in 14 years, Arcadia, on March 28, and it’s available to preorder now. The news arrived Wednesday alongside a new song, “Looks Like the End of the Road,” which you can listen to on all digital platforms. Their 73-date Arcadia 2025 Tour kicks off April 17 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Easton Corbin will unveil a new performance video for his song “Damn Girl” on Friday. While you wait, you can sneak a peek on Easton’s social platform X.

Kip Moore‘s releasing “Around You” on Friday. It’ll be the latest preview of his forthcoming album, Solitary Tracks, coming out Feb. 28.