    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Alison Krauss & Union Station’s new tour + Dolly talks Christmas

todayDecember 3, 2024

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas have announced a 73-date tour. It’ll kick off April 17 in Louisville, Kentucky, and wrap Sept. 28 in Davie, Florida. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit alisonkrauss.com.

Dolly Parton recently appeared on TalkShopLive to chat with host and country singer Stephanie Quayle about Christmas and her Walmart holiday collection. If you missed it, you can watch the full conversation now at talkshop.live.

Koe Wetzel, Tucker Wetmore, Dwight Yoakam, Kashus Culpepper, Annie Bosco, Ned LeDoux and more have been added to the Headwaters Country Jam lineup. The festival will take place July 24-26 in Three Forks, Montana. For ticket information and the full performance bill, visit headwaterscountryjam.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

