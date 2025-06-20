AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Anne Murray’s surprise album + Hudson Westbrook’s ‘Funny’ song

todayJune 20, 2025

Anne Murray will release her 33rd album, Here You Are, on Sept. 5. It’s made up of 11 rediscovered tracks recorded at the height of the country/pop legend’s career, including the new single “Rest Easy (in My Love).”

Ashley McBryde duets with Jenna Paulette on a new version of “The Prophet (Grandaddy’s Song).” Written by Ashley with noted songwriters Matraca Berg and Lori McKenna, the original version appeared on Jenna’s Horseback album.

“Funny Seeing You Here” is the latest preview of Hudson Westbrook‘s debut album, Texas Forever, which comes out July 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

