AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Anne Wilson’s ‘REBEL’ track list + Opry NextStage’s 2024 class

todayFebruary 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Country and Christian artist Anne Wilson has unveiled the track list for her new album, REBEL. Arriving April 19, the 16-song project features Anne’s current single, “Rain in the Rearview,” and includes collabs with Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Christian music hitmaker Chris Tomlin. To view the full track list, head to Anne’s Instagram. REBEL is available for preorder now.

The Grand Ole Opry has announced nine artists as part of its Opry NextStage Class of 2024: Josh Ross, Anne Wilson, Chase Matthew, Wyatt Flores, Madeline Edwards, Ella LangleyCharles Wesley Godwin, 49 Winchester and Flatland Cavalry.

Kacey Musgraves is set to release a new song, “Too Good to Be True,” on Thursday. The track and her forthcoming new album, Deeper Well, are available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%