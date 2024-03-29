AD
Nashville notes: Annie Bosko + Vince Gill’s duet, Oliver Anthony’s debut album

todayMarch 29, 2024

Annie Bosko has teamed up with Vince Gill for her new track, “Higher Ground.” “Sometimes it takes someone else believing in you to make you believe in yourself. I hope this message provides hope for those who are navigating tough times, like it did for me,” says Annie, who penned the song with Vince in mind after he gave her his number and offered to collaborate after being impressed by her vocals at a private event.

Oliver Anthony, whose song “Rich Men North of Richmond” became a viral hit in 2023, is releasing his debut album, Hymnal of a Troubled Man’s Mind, independently on Sunday, March 31. “‘Hymnal of a Troubled Man’s Mind’ is the story of my life, from 2013 until 2023,” shares Chris Lunsford, whose moniker is Oliver Anthony. “This album represents the most pure and transparent view inside my heart and soul that I could offer. While Richmond was the song that got my name out in the public, this release represents the true foundation of the music that got me through life up until now.”

Dalton Dover‘s dropped a new track, “Bury Me In This Bar.” Of the song, Dalton shares, “We really wanted to capture the fun and energy of those ’90s country bar anthems that you just can’t skip or resist singing along with when you hear it. I believe it’s one that would make my heroes proud, and we can’t wait to hear people sing it with us on the road.”

