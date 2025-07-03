AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ashley McBryde’s Houston gig + Trisha Yearwood’s other look

todayJuly 3, 2025

Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde are set to headline the Freedom Over Texas celebration July 4 in Houston, Texas. Ashley’s also set to be part of CNN’s The Fourth in America special, which starts at 7 p.m. ET. 

Legendary country group Shenandoah is set to play their hit “Two Dozen Roses” Monday on FOX & Friends. The show starts at 6 a.m. ET.

Trisha Yearwood‘s upcoming album, The Mirror, is available with an alternate CD cover at Target. You can preorder the July 18 release now. 

Written by: ABC News

