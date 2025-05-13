AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ashley McBryde’s pajama show + Annie Bosko’s ‘God Winks’

todayMay 13, 2025

The new track from Annie Bosko, “God Winks,” drops on Friday. She’s currently climbing the chart with her Joe Nichols duet, “Better Than You.”

Ashley McBryde‘s Pajama Jams Fan Club Party will take place June 5 at Nashville’s Station Inn during the week of CMA Fest. Premium Trybe members can get tickets for the “pajamas encouraged, judgment not allowed” event.

Mark Wills and “Teddy Bear Song” hitmaker Barbara Fairchild will take the stage to play the 11th Country with Heart benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital June 7 at the Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theatre near the Grand Ole Opry.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

