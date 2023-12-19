AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Bailey Zimmerman’s camo merch + Miranda Lambert’s signed boots

todayDecember 19, 2023

Bailey Zimmerman has rolled out a new camo collection of merch items. It includes a hoodie, T-shirt, trucker hat and keychain. You can grab yours now at shopbaileyzimmerman.com.

Idyllwind by Miranda Lambert is giving away boots autographed by the country superstar. To enter for a chance to win and for the contest details, head to Idyllwind’s Instagram.

Chris Lane is taking fans behind the scenes of recording his latest EP, From Where I’m Sippin’. You can check out the video now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

