AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Behind the scenes with Eric Church + Flatland Cavalry’s ‘Work of Heart’

todayFebruary 11, 2026

Background
share close
AD

You can go behind the scenes with Eric Church for The Making of ‘Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive’ (Concert Film + Soundtrack) in a new YouTube video. The IMAX film opens Wednesday and returns to theaters on Saturday.

Jackson Dean will headline the eighth annual Live in the Vineyard Goes Country April 21-23 in Napa Valley, California. The Marcus King Band, Wade Bowen, Cody Canada, Frankie Ballard, Sunny Sweeney, Zach John King and more will play as well. 

Flatland Cavalry’s fifth studio album, Work of Heart, is set to arrive March 27, featuring their debut radio single, “Never Comin’ Back.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%