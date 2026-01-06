AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Big & Rich at the Bluebird + Vince Gill at ‘Brown’s Diner Bar’

todayJanuary 6, 2026

Background
share close
AD

Friday night at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry will mark Clint Black‘s 35th anniversary as a member. Rhonda Vincent, Emily Ann Roberts, Riders in the Sky and more will perform on the show.

Vince Gill‘s third EP in his yearlong series titled 50 Years from Home is set to arrive Friday. Brown’s Diner Bar features writing collabs with ERNEST, Jake Worthington, Leslie Satcher, Wade Bowen and Waylon Payne, as well as a new version of his classic hit “When I Call Your Name.”

Big & Rich are set to play Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe Jan. 20 as part of the venue’s ongoing benefit for Alive Hospice. Tickets go on sale Friday, with plans to record the show for a special release. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%