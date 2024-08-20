AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Blake readies for hunting season + Carly’s Faith Hill cover

todayAugust 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Blake Shelton is getting ready for hunting season with a new Kubota RTV UTV. “Look at this. Deer, gear, beer, hold it up right here,” Blake shows fans in a video introducing his vehicle. You can check out the full clip now on social platform X.

Warner Music Nashville artist and country newcomer Gavin Adcock has announced his 2025 Actin’ Up Again (Again) Tour. The trek kicks off Jan. 17 in Richmond, Virginia, and wraps April 13 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets go on sale Friday at Gavin’s website.

Carly Pearce recently shared a clip of her covering Faith Hill‘s “Let Me Let Go” in a backstage locker room. “I have loved this song for so long,” Carly captioned the video. You can watch it now on Carly’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%