Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Bob McDill’s big nom + Trace Adkins’ Veterans Day gig

todayOctober 23, 2025

Bob McDill is one of the nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He’s known for writing huge country hits like Dan Seals‘ “Everything That Glitters Is Not Gold,” Don Williams‘ “Good Ole Boys Like Me,” Alan Jackson‘s “Gone Country,” Keith Whitley‘s Don’t Close Your Eyes” and Alabama‘s “Song Of the South.

Trace Adkins is set to host Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration, which will air Nov. 10 on PBS.

You can check out Brett Young‘s recent performance of “Drink with You” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube now. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

