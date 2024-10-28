AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Brantley Gilbert + Ashley Cooke are ‘Sober’ + Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Sunday Sitdown’

todayOctober 28, 2024

Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke were on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently to perform their single, “Over When We’re Sober.” If you missed their performance, you can watch it now on YouTube.

The late Toby Keith‘s team has dropped some new cups and sauces perfect for your next barbecue and gathering. “@TobyKPremium, the brand Toby was developing prior to his passing, launched last month and the Big Daddy Cups and Getcha Sum Sauces are proving to be big hits. They make the perfect holiday gifts, so stock up now!” a post shared on Toby’s social platform X says. You can check them out now at tobykeithpremium.com.

Kelsea Ballerini was on NBC’s Sunday Sitdown recently to chat with host Willie Geist about new album PATTERNS, “Cowboys Cry Too,” early days in Nashville, achieving success and Tuesday’s Madison Square Garden show. If you missed the interview, you can watch it on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

