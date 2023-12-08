AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin'” + Maren Morris and Adam Doleac’s new tunes

todayDecember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Brenda Lee performed her iconic hit, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” on NBC’s Christmas at the OpryWynonna JuddMickey GuytonLauren Alaina and more also joined her onstage toward the end of her performance. In case you missed it, you can watch Brenda’s festive delivery now on YouTube.

Maren Morris and hit DJ Diplo have released a new song, “42.” The dance-pop track was penned by Maren, Diplo, Ryan TedderDavid J, Emeric BoxallJamison Baken and Tyler Spry, and follows her two-song set, The Bridge.

Adam Doleac has dropped a piano cover of Switchfoot‘s “Dare You to Move.” “There will never be a better version of this song than the original, but I hope I was able to do @switchfoot some justice with this cover. This is the first song I remember loving in my life,” Adam shares on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%