Nashville Notes: Brett Eldredge’s ‘Gorgeous’ + Tiera Kennedy covers Stapleton

Brett Eldredge begins a new chapter of music with “Gorgeous,” arriving Friday. “there will be multiple different styles and sounds, taking you around the globe with me on a musical journey from beaches, to mountains to evening strolls under city street lights…this is going to be a lot of fun…here’s to the next chapter,” Brett shares on social platform X.

Tiera Kennedy hopped on X to share an acoustic cover of Chris Stapleton‘s “You Should Probably Leave.” “@ChrisStapleton said you should probably leave but I had to stay and sing this one. did I do it justice?” she captions her post.

Restless Road will kick off 2025 by releasing their new song, “Work on Me,” on Friday. While you wait, check out a snippet of the track on the group’s Instagram.