AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Brett Eldredge’s ‘Gorgeous’ + Tiera Kennedy covers Stapleton

todayJanuary 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Brett Eldredge begins a new chapter of music with “Gorgeous,” arriving Friday. “there will be multiple different styles and sounds, taking you around the globe with me on a musical journey from beaches, to mountains to evening strolls under city street lights…this is going to be a lot of fun…here’s to the next chapter,” Brett shares on social platform X.

Tiera Kennedy hopped on X to share an acoustic cover of Chris Stapleton‘s “You Should Probably Leave.” “@ChrisStapleton said you should probably leave but I had to stay and sing this one. did I do it justice?” she captions her post.

Restless Road will kick off 2025 by releasing their new song, “Work on Me,” on Friday. While you wait, check out a snippet of the track on the group’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%