Nashville Notes: Brett Young hits LA’s Troubador + Tim McGraw’s ‘Live Like You Were Dying’ LP

California native Brett Young has announced he’s playing an intimate show at Los Angeles’ legendary Troubador on Dec. 3. Presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT with the presale code “BYTROUBADOUR” before the general sale on Wednesday.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Live Like You Were Dying, Tim McGraw has released the album on vinyl for the first time. “Can’t believe it’s been 20 years of Live Like You Were Dying… We have it on vinyl for the first time ever!” Tim announced on Instagram. Live Like You Were Dying spawned several hits, including its title track, “My Old Man” and “Drugs or Jesus.” The autographed LP and its companion photo book, featuring stories about each of the 16 tracks, is available now at Tim’s merch store.

“Greatest Love Story” group LANCO has announced their We’re Gonna Make It Tour. It’ll kick off Feb. 27 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and wrap March 29 in Buffalo, New York. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. For a full list of dates, visit LANCO’s website.