Bryce Leatherwood, season 22 winner of The Voice, will put out his self-titled debut album May 16, featuring the just-released “Shenandoah.”

Newcomer Kelsey Hart will join Restless Road on their 20-date Goin’ Out Like That Tour, named for the trio’s latest release.

You can check out Warren Zeiders‘ Monday appearance on CBS Mornings, after his headlining set at the Houston Rodeo over the weekend.