Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Caitlyn Smith’s newborn + Ian Munsick’s buckling up

todayNovember 29, 2023

Caitlyn Smith has announced the arrival of her son, Jacob Roland Gaalswyk. “Our little 7lb. 4oz angel was born on 11/26/23 – turning us into a family of 5! Tom and Louie are so excited about their new baby brother,” she captions her Instagram carousel of photos of her newborn. 

Ian Munsick is hitting the road in 2024 on his headlining Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour. The trek kicks off January 19 in Grant, Oklahoma. “I know how hard country music fans work for their money and their weekend, so when you choose to spend it at an Ian Munsick concert, I wanna make sure you get every penny’s worth of every minute,” Ian shares in a press statement. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full tour schedule, visit ianmunsick.com.

A “new era” is on the horizon for Cole Swindell. Check out his tease now on Instagram and keep your eyes peeled for more clues on what he’s readying to roll out.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

