AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Carly Pearce + Michael Bublé to the Opry + Dylan Gossett’s tour

todayDecember 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Carly Pearce and Michael Bublé, who recently released their holiday duet, “Maybe This Christmas,” have been added to the Opry Country Christmas lineup. They join previously announced performers Megan MoroneyThe Isaacs and The Ornaments. You can grab tickets now at opry.com.

Dylan Gossett has added 19 dates to his The Back 40 Tour. It’ll kick off Feb. 28 in New Braunfels, Texas, and wrap May 31 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit dylangossett.com.

Kane Brown will be on TalkShopLive Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET to chat about his upcoming album, The High Road, and sign preordered CDs and LPs. You can tune in at talkshop.live.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%