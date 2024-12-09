Nashville Notes: Carly Pearce + Michael Bublé to the Opry + Dylan Gossett’s tour

Carly Pearce and Michael Bublé, who recently released their holiday duet, “Maybe This Christmas,” have been added to the Opry Country Christmas lineup. They join previously announced performers Megan Moroney, The Isaacs and The Ornaments. You can grab tickets now at opry.com.

Dylan Gossett has added 19 dates to his The Back 40 Tour. It’ll kick off Feb. 28 in New Braunfels, Texas, and wrap May 31 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit dylangossett.com.

Kane Brown will be on TalkShopLive Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET to chat about his upcoming album, The High Road, and sign preordered CDs and LPs. You can tune in at talkshop.live.