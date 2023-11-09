AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Carly Pearce’s new journal + Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like Christmas”

todayNovember 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Carly Pearce has dropped a new Say Anything Journal in her merch store. The item is priced at $25 and includes a special printed note from Carly with her autograph. Get yours now at carlypearceshop.merchmadeeasy.com.

Walker Hayes is dropping a festive remake of his #1 hit, “Fancy Like,” on Friday, November 10. The fresh rendition is titled “Fancy Like Christmas” and can be presaved now.

Kimberly Perry has released her cover of Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah.” “Christmas is my very favorite time of year,” she shares. “I chose the non-traditional Hallelujah because it feels like the perfect crossroads of the Bloom spirit and the holiday spirit – reckoning with both the wins and losses of the year with grace and a resounding ‘Hallelujah!'”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%