Nashville Notes: Carly Pearce’s tour openers + Sara Evans’ cruise trip

Carly Pearce has added Mae Estes, Tigirlily Gold and Carter Faith to the upcoming U.S. leg of her hummingbird world tour. Tickets are available now at carlypearce.com.

The Country Cruising cruise has added Sara Evans to its lineup. Sailing off from Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 27, the cruise’s bill also includes LOCASH, Clay Walker, Trace Adkins, William Michael Morgan, Canaan Smith, Jerrod Niemann, Craig Campbell, Maggie Baugh and Allie Colleen. For more information, visit countrycruising.com.

Maggie Rose is teaming up with Wilder Woods for his new song, “Wild Fire.” You can hear a snippet now on Instagram as you wait for the track to drop with Wilder Woods’ album, Curioso, on Friday.