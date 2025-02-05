AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Carly Pearce’s tour openers + Sara Evans’ cruise trip

todayFebruary 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Carly Pearce has added Mae Estes, Tigirlily Gold and Carter Faith to the upcoming U.S. leg of her hummingbird world tour. Tickets are available now at carlypearce.com.

The Country Cruising cruise has added Sara Evans to its lineup. Sailing off from Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 27, the cruise’s bill also includes LOCASH, Clay Walker, Trace Adkins, William Michael Morgan, Canaan Smith, Jerrod Niemann, Craig Campbell, Maggie Baugh and Allie Colleen. For more information, visit countrycruising.com.

Maggie Rose is teaming up with Wilder Woods for his new song, “Wild Fire.” You can hear a snippet now on Instagram as you wait for the track to drop with Wilder Woods’ album, Curioso, on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%