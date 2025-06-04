AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Carrie Underwood’s ‘rhinestone milestone’ + Luke Combs’ Teddy Swims cover

todayJune 4, 2025

AD

The 16th Darius and Friends benefit on Monday at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium raised more than $815,000, bringing the total amount Darius Rucker has given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis to more than $5.1 million. 

Seventeen-year Opry member Carrie Underwood unveiled a special “rhinestone milestone” mic stand Tuesday during her fan club party and two sold-out shows at the Grand Ole Opry House. It follows the recently revealed Dolly Parton mic that also marks the Opry’s 100th birthday.

You can check out Luke Combs covering Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control” on the country hitmaker’s socials.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

