AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Cassadee Pope’s off Broadway + Crystal Gayle plays Ireland

todayJune 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Cassadee Pope will star in the new off-Broadway show Rolling Thunder. The “part rock concert, part documentary” about “young soldiers caught in the abyss of the Vietnam War” will give its first performance July 10 at New World Stages. She and Chris Young topped the country chart with 2016’s “Think of You.” 

“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” legend Crystal Gayle will play the FOLK iN FUSION concert Jan. 13, 2026, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The new album from popular Nashville background vocalists/gospel singers The McCrary Sisters is set to arrive July 15. The eight-track compilation is titled Love Is the Only Key.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%