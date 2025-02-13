AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Caylee Hammack’s ‘How Long’ + Larry Fleet’s ‘Hard Work’

todayFebruary 13, 2025

Caylee Hammack‘s releasing a new song, “How Long,” on Friday. Sharing the news via Instagram, Caylee said, “How long must you wait for the full version of ‘How Long?’ Not long at all, my loves. You have been very patient, I have another gift for you on Friday too, you deserve it.” “How Long” is off Caylee’s forthcoming album, Bed Of Roses, due out March 7.

Just in time for his Hard Work & Holy Water Tour‘s kickoff show on Thursday, Larry Fleet has dropped a new track, “Hard Work & Holy Water.” “I’m where I’m at in life and my career because of a whole lotta hard work and even more Holy Water,” shares Larry, who’s now an independent act following his departure from Big Loud Records. “I’ve had some big changes in my career and life this past year, and I’m living this song every day so it only made sense that this should be the name of my tour and the first song that I released as an independent artist.”

Clay Walker is hitting the road beginning March 1 for his Drive Me Smooth Tour. “I am excited for the year ahead! New music, lots of tour dates, and the opportunity to engage the world’s greatest fans, has me smiling and ready to take to the roads that lead me straight to you!” says Clay. He’ll also release a new track, “Cowboys in Heaven,” on Feb. 28.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

