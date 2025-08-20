AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Charles Kelley plays with John Mayer + Cody Johnson’s RodeoHouston return

todayAugust 20, 2025

Toby Keith: American Icon will air again on NBC Aug. 27. After its premiere in 2024, the two-hour concert became the network’s most-watched non-holiday special of the year.

Lady A‘s Charles Kelley will play Y Live at Wean Park in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 26 alongside John Mayer and The Clarks

Tickets for Cody Johnson‘s March 22, 2026, concert-only performance at RodeoHouston go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, with the online waiting room opening half an hour earlier. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

