Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Charlie Worsham’s 2024 tour + Walker Hayes’ Christmas merch

todayNovember 14, 2023

Charlie Worsham has announced his headlining Compadres Tour. The 2024 trek kicks off February 15 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps February 24 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Charlie’s Warner Music Nashville label mate Jordyn Shellhart will serve as opener. Tickets go on sale November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at charlieworsham.com.

Walker Hayes is celebrating the release of his new holiday song, “Fancy Like Christmas,” with accompanying merch. Items include a “Go Jesus” Xmas Sweater and Flannel Xmas PJ Pants. You can shop the collection now at Walker’s merch store.

Maren Morris is teaming up with pop artist Teddy Swims for a duet rendition of his song “Some Things I’ll Never Know.” The new ballad arrives November 17 and can be previewed now on Maren’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

