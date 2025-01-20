AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Chris Janson’s opening for Kid Rock + Martina McBride’s in mourning

todayJanuary 20, 2025

Chris Janson is set to open for Kid Rock at four of Kid’s upcoming shows in March. To register for Wednesday’s presale, visit kidrocktouring.com. The general sale starts Friday. 

Martina McBride is mourning the loss of her 86-year-old father, Daryl Schiff. The “Independence Day” singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he “passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home” on Tuesday, Jan. 14. “I really don’t have the right words,” Martina wrote, before chronicling a snippet of her dad’s life and their time spent together. “So much of who I am came from him. There is so much more I could write, and probably will. Thank you for keeping us in your prayers during this time.”

In addition to headlining Australia’s CMC Rocks, Thomas Rhett has added a one-night-only show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on March 23. If you’ll be Down Under then and want to attend, you can grab tickets beginning Friday at noon local time at frontiertouring.com/thomasrhett.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

