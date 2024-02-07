AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Chris Lane’s expanded tour + Jackson Dean’s new music

todayFebruary 7, 2024

Chris Lane has added three dates to his Find Another Bar Tour: College Edition. Tickets and the full tour schedule are available now on Chris’ website.

Jackson Dean is set to drop new music February 9. He teased the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a blurred-out cover of the forthcoming release. “New music out everywhere this Friday,” Jackson announced.

BRELAND has teased a snippet of “Heartbreak & Alchohol” ahead of its February 16 arrival. You can hear it now on his Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

