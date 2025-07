Walker Hayes‘ new album, 17 Year Old Problems, will arrive Aug. 22. You can check out the title track now.

Parker McCollum joins Randy Rogers Band on the new track “Is This Thing Workin’,” which is out now, along with its music video.

Chris Stapleton stops by Sesame Street in the iconic show’s latest episode. He performs “You’ve Got a Friend in Music” alongside Elmo, Abby, Bert, Ernie, Cookie Monster and Grover.