Nashville Notes: Chris Young on ‘Kelly & Mark,’ Trace Adkins’ trailer and more

In case you missed it, Chris Young performed on Live with Kelly & Mark on Tuesday, singing “Boots on the Ground” from his new album, I Didn’t Come Here to Leave. You can watch it online now.

Trace Adkins reprises his role as MercyMe‘s manager Scott Brickell in I Can Only Imagine 2, the sequel to the 2018 film I Can Only Imagine. Trace and his distinctive voice are front and center in the trailer for the film, which also stars John Michael Finley, Dennis Quaid and Milo Ventimiglia. The film arrives in theaters Feb. 20, 2026.

Reba McEntire is 70, but has no plans to retire anytime soon. She tells People, “Dolly [Parton] and I talked about that an awful lot when she did the Reba show, and I said, ‘Are you going to retire?’ She said, ‘Why would I? What in the world could I do and have as much fun as what I’m doing in this job right now?’ I agree with her a hundred percent. Slow down, maybe, but no plans of retiring.”