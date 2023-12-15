AD
Nashville notes: ‘CMA Country Christmas’ + Troy Cartwright’s “Deathbed”

todayDecember 15, 2023

Missed the December 14 airing of CMA Country Christmas? Fret not, you can watch performances from Lainey Wilson, Lady AJon PardiAshley McBryde and more now on CMA’s YouTube channel. The full CMA Country Christmas will air again on December 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Troy Cartwright is wrapping up 2023 with a new song, “Deathbed.” Of the track, Troy says it’s “about the moments in life you know you’ll never forget – be it a first date, a first dance, or a breathtaking view – deathbed is about the things we’ll always remember.”

Tickets to Carrie Underwood‘s newly announced October Vegas residency shows are on sale now. You can grab yours now at axs.com/carrieinvegas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

