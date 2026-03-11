Nashville notes: CMHoF welcomes Clint Black exhibit + Brandy Clark show

Conner Smith’s new album, Stories I’ve Never Told — Acoustic Tapes, will arrive on Friday, featuring six songs Conner wrote, as well as a cover of Zac Brown Band’s “Free.” He’s currently working on more new music to arrive later this year.

Clint Black’s new exhibit, The Hard Way on Purpose, is set to open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on April 22. Scheduled to run through August 2027, it coincides with his autobiography, Killin’ Time: My Life and Music, which comes out May 19.

Brandy Clark will bring her Art of the Storyteller tour to the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on April 21, with Walker Hayes set to open. Tickets go on sale Friday.