Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: CMT Next Women of Country + Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour presale

todayJanuary 24, 2024

CMT has unveiled its Next Women of Country class of 2024. Among the 14 newcomers are Anne WilsonElla LangleyEmily Ann RobertsHunterGirlKarley Scott CollinsMae EstesTanner AdellThe Castellows and Tigirlily Gold. You can read more about this year’s class on Billboard now.

The artist presale for Brooks & Dunn‘s Reboot 2024 Tour has begun. You can grab tickets now ahead of the January 26 general sale with access codes from Brooks & Dunn (“REBOOT24”), and openers ERNEST (“ERNEST24”) and David Lee Murphy (“DLM2024”). For the full tour schedule, head to Brooks & Dunn’s website.

BRELAND‘s third annual BRELAND & Friends will return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on March 26. The charity event will benefit Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth via the Oasis Center and feature performances from Walker HayesChase RiceCaitlyn SmithDrake WhiteDalton DoverJosh GrobanThe War And Treaty and Avery Anna. Tickets go on sale January 26 on AXS’ website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

